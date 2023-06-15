KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 145.1% in May

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the May 15th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE KB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,488. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
