KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 145.1% in May

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the May 15th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,488. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

