KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.29. KE shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1,094,326 shares traded.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

KE Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

