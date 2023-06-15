Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 8,460 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.66. 3,333,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $573,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 69.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

