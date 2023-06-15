Kevin P. Riley Buys 13,150 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

