KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given “Maintains” Rating at 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.