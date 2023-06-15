Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 13087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

