Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.56

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 465333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

