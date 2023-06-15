Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $31.59 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.59 million and $923,749.88 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00096765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

