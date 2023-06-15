KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.15

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as low as $26.60. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 13,991 shares changing hands.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

