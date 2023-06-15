Konnect Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,792.85 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $191,792.85 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

