Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $792,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 192,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,075. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

