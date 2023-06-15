Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,809. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.