Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.1 %

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $69.82. 230,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

