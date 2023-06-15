Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,185 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 130,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 284,227 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,394,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 152,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper-Standard (CPS)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.