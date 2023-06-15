Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,185 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 130,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 284,227 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,394,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 152,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cooper-Standard

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.