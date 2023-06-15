Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,446. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

