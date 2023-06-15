Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 216,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,878. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.