Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 14,856,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,833,055. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

