Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 508,140 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

