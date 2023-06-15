Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock worth $207,914,141. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,754. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

