Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 1% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 99,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 173,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Kraken Robotics ( CVE:PNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.81 million for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0240856 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

