Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 1% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 99,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 173,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
See Also
