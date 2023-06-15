Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KR opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 191.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.