KuCoin Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $664.74 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.86 or 0.00027325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

