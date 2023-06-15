Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.06. 912,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 692,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.