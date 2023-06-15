Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.