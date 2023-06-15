Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.