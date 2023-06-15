Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,917,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after buying an additional 314,766 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,091,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,130,000 after buying an additional 222,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 1,469,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,907. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

