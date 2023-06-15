Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.07 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.1% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.82. 230,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,111. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.