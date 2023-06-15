Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 194,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,998. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.