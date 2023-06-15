LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.