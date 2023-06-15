LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

