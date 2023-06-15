LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,020 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $447.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $424.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.