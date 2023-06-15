LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

