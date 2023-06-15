LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

