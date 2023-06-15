LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

