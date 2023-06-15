LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

