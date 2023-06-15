LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $687,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

