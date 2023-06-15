LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

