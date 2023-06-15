LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

