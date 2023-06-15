Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Leidos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $84.36. 173,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,465. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

