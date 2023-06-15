Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 972.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennar were worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Up 4.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE LEN traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

