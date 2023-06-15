Lennar’s (LEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

