Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Plans Dividend of $1.57

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.5744 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.52. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $259.00.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

