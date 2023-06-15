Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,854.34 or 0.07427787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $15.53 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

