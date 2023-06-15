LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,123.60.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge purchased 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

