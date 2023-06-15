Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 11,428 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71.39.

On Friday, June 9th, J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $74.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile



Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

