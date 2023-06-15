Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 63,123 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Rollins comprises 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity

Rollins Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

