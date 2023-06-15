Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $271.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

