Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average is $302.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

