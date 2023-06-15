Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.53, for a total value of C$19,656.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE:LAC opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.82.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2745982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.