Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.53, for a total value of C$19,656.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165.18.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
TSE:LAC opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.82.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2745982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
