Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $310,986.64

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $63.71 million and $310,986.64 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

