Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Up 1.2%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Loncar China Biopharma ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loncar China Biopharma ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar China Biopharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.54% of Loncar China Biopharma ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Loncar China Biopharma ETF
The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.
