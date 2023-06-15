Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Up 1.2%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Get Loncar China Biopharma ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loncar China Biopharma ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar China Biopharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.54% of Loncar China Biopharma ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Loncar China Biopharma ETF

The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.